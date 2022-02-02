UAE: 44,300 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 44,300 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 238.71 doses per 100 people.

Forcing motorists to wear a mask inside a car is "absurd," the Delhi high court said on Tuesday and asked the authorities why the rule still prevailed.

The court directed the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to relook the guidelines following the change in the Covid situation.

"Please take instructions," the division bench of the court told the government counsel. "Why is this order still prevailing? It is absurd actually. You're sitting in your own car and you must wear a mask?"

Meanwhile, the Canadian province of Quebec is scrapping a plan that would make adults who refuse Covid-19 vaccines pay a special health contribution, premier Francois Legault announced on Tuesday, saying the idea is too divisive.

Legault unveiled the proposed measure last month, saying those who chose to avoid inoculations should help cover the extra costs imposed on the health system by the coronavirus. Experts said the idea would go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system.

Legault said he was worried about the divisions that Covid-19 and measures introduced to fight it had caused in Quebec, the second most populous of the 10 provinces.