UAE: 42,818 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 4:12 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Nov 2021, 4:16 PM

The UAE has administered 42,818 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 217.41 per 100 people.

Thailand on Friday said it would delay the reopening of nightlife entertainment venues to January 15 despite pleas from the industry to make it sooner.

A spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 administration cited concerns about ventilation and inefficient prevention measures in pubs, bars and karaoke joints.

“The experts show their concern about reopening these places because of the low ventilation and the crowd, which would be difficult to control,” said Taweesin Visanuyotin, a spokesman for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. “We will allow the businesses to reopen, but we might start testing in some areas first.”

Starting in November, Thailand began reopening to fully vaccinated visitors without quarantine, easing the lockdown that has caused massive job losses and hardship. Tourism accounted for some 20 per cent of the economy before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India's homegrown Covaxin jab is "highly efficacious" against symptomatic Covid-19, a study by the medical journal Lancet has revealed.

The vaccine, which is developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is 77.2 per cent effective against Covid-19 and 70.8 per cent effective against all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The efficacy rate was confirmed through the evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group, while 106 were in the placebo group.

According to the Phase 3 data published in the study, Covaxin was found to be 65.2 per cent effective against the Delta variant, 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid and 63.6 per cent effective against asymptomatic Covid.