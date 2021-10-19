UAE: 41,035 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai - The total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.

By Web Report Published: Tue 19 Oct 2021, 3:58 PM

The UAE has administered 41,0345 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 209.95 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

>> New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads

From today, October 19, fully vaccinated travellers from eight countries will be able to enter Singapore without quarantine, as the business hub eases restrictions and gears up to live with the coronavirus.

The city-state initially fought the pandemic by shutting borders, as well as with lockdowns of varying intensity and aggressive contact tracing. But with more than 80 per cent of the population fully vaccinated, authorities in the global aviation hub are keen to revive the economy.

They opened travel lanes for vaccinated passengers from Brunei and Germany in September, and has expanded the scheme from Tuesday to eight more countries — namely, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated tennis stars are unlikely to get visas to play in the Australian Open, a local official warned Tuesday, throwing defending champion Novak Djokovic’s participation into serious doubt.

Victoria state premier Dan Andrews said he expected no exceptions from Australia’s Covid-19 vaccine rules for players competing in January’s Grand Slam.

“I don’t think an unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “The virus doesn’t care what your tennis ranking is or how many Grand Slams you’ve won."

World number one Djokovic has publicly voiced opposition to vaccines and refused to say whether he is vaccinated against the coronavirus.