UAE: 39,516 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 39,516 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 235.39 doses per 100 people.

The rise of Omicron cases across the world will not affect visitor numbers to Expo 2020 Dubai, a top official at the world fair has said.

Organisers remain vigilant to ensure a safe experience until the last day of the fair. In fact, the second half is expected to attract even bigger crowds to the mega event that already clocked 10 million visitors in three months, said Sconaid McGeachin, senior vice-president of communications at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We are never relaxed (about safety protocols), and we are very vigilant and listening to safety advices by DHA, and ministry and the WHO guidelines,” she said in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based VPS Healthcare has opened six Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres for infected community members, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) said.

With Omicron variant leading to a surge in Covid-19 cases, these specialised centres have come up outside the VPS hospitals in Abu Dhabi City, suburbs and Al Ain.

This is for the first time since the start of the pandemic that a private healthcare group in the country has been tasked with establishing dedicated assessment centres. VPS has designed a comprehensive plan to offer care to positive patients in specially designed dedicated tents outside the hospital premises.