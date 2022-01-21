UAE: 39,276 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has insisted that the pandemic is 'nowhere near over'
The UAE has administered 39,276 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 234.99 doses per 100 people.
The spread of respiratory particles can be curbed by altering face masks as per a recent study published in the American Journal of Infection Control.
The researchers evaluated five types of masks, eight modifications, and both mannequins and human beings to understand the effect of escaping aerosols.
Researchers and doctors point out pandemic recommendations continue to call for mask-wearing regardless of vaccination status.
Dr Shehnas Puthiyaveettil Abu, Specialist Internal Medicine/Pulmonary Diseases, LLH Hospital Abu Dhabi said, “It is true that double masking and adjusting the fit more tightly around the face reduces the transmission of respiratory particles. The receiver’s exposure is reduced by 95 per cent when the infected source and receiver were fitted with modified medical procedure masks."
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is urging the public to save lives by donating blood.
This comes after a reminder to citizens and residents that anyone who has been infected with Covid-19 can safely donate blood 10 days after positive result if asymptomatic and if symptomatic he can donate 10 days after resolution of symptoms. In addition, people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine can donate blood.
