UAE: 39, 307 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.4 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 4:09 PM

The UAE has administered 39, 307 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 236.65 doses per 100 people.

Denmark aims to scrap all remaining domestic Covid-19 restrictions next week, following on from similar announcements in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands in the past week despite high numbers of Omicron infections in Europe.

The Nordic country already loosened restrictions two weeks ago after a month-long lockdown, allowing cinemas and music venues to reopen, but some rules remain, including limited opening hours for restaurants and mandatory face masks.

In a letter to parliament, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the government intends to follow recommendations issued by an expert panel on Tuesday to scrap all restrictions by February 1.

Meanwhile, passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries will be informed by the airlines about undergoing post-arrival testing and other protocols, according to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “The Do’s and Don'ts shall be provided along with ticket to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned,” said the ministry in its ‘Guidelines for international arrivals’ released on January 20.

“Airlines to allow boarding by only those passengers who have filled in all the information in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.” Passengers have also been advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile device