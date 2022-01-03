UAE: 3,871 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million

The UAE has administered 3,871 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 229.54 doses per 100 people.

Indian health authorities Monday began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge stoked by the infectious Omicron variant.

State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country’s densely populated cities.

Israel said on Monday it will admit foreigners with presumed Covid-19 immunity from countries deemed medium-risk as of January 9, partially reversing a ban on entry by foreigners imposed in late November in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The Health Ministry said on Monday that travellers from 199 countries Israel has designated "orange" would have to prove in advance they are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 and would be subject to PCR testing before and after arrival.

ALSO READ:

At least 30 schools in Dubai have temporarily switched to remote learning at the start of the second term Monday, January 3.

The temporary shift to e-learning is being done with “full support” of Dubai’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

From January 10, Emiratis who are not vaccinated against Covid-19, despite being eligible to get the jab, will not be permitted to travel. The move will protect UAE citizens amid the “global epidemiological situation and the current high rate of infections”, according to a joint statement issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

“We want to maximise the number of children in school and college for the maximum amount of time,” he said in an article in the Sunday Telegraph.

“One of the additional, temporary measures that will help achieve this in light of the Omicron surge is recommending face coverings are worn in secondary school classrooms and teaching spaces for the coming weeks - although not for longer than they are needed.”

England was the only one of the four UK nations where face coverings were not previously recommended in the classroom.

A surge of Omicron infections could see Israel reaching herd immunity, the country’s top health official said on Sunday as daily cases continued to climb.