UAE: 3,745 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

By Web Desk Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 4:10 PM

The UAE has administered 3,745 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,558,731 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.31 doses per 100 people.

Emirates SkyCargo has transported more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines on its aircraft.

The air cargo carrier has achieved this historic milestone within a span of 18 months from the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines trialled in October 2020.

More than 4,200 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines, equivalent to over 1 billion doses, have been moved to over 80 destinations on over 2,000 Emirates flights.

Close to two-thirds of the 1 billion doses were transported to developing countries.

Meanwhile in the Asia, Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week.

The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain its worst outbreak. Lam said a “compulsory, universal test” of the whole population is still essential, but did not say when that might happen