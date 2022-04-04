UAE: 3,745 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Total active cases stand at 20,253.
coronavirus2 days ago
The UAE has administered 3,745 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,558,731 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 248.31 doses per 100 people.
Emirates SkyCargo has transported more than 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines on its aircraft.
The air cargo carrier has achieved this historic milestone within a span of 18 months from the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines trialled in October 2020.
More than 4,200 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines, equivalent to over 1 billion doses, have been moved to over 80 destinations on over 2,000 Emirates flights.
Close to two-thirds of the 1 billion doses were transported to developing countries.
ALSO READ:
Meanwhile in the Asia, Hong Kong authorities on Saturday asked the entire population of more than 7.4 million people to voluntarily test themselves for Covid-19 at home for three days in a row starting next week.
The announcement by Chief Executive Carrie Lam came as the southern Chinese city is struggling to contain its worst outbreak. Lam said a “compulsory, universal test” of the whole population is still essential, but did not say when that might happen
Total active cases stand at 20,253.
coronavirus2 days ago
Total numbers of new cases have been near record highs for several days
coronavirus2 days ago
Class cancellations were announced in 10 counties as many teachers and students were reportedly infected
coronavirus2 days ago
About 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week
coronavirus2 days ago
UAE added to India’s list of countries from where vaccination schedule completion certificate is recognised
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million
coronavirus3 days ago
Over 148.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago
People have been taking to social media to vent their frustrations
coronavirus3 days ago