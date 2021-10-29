UAE: 36,935 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21 million.

The UAE has administered 36,935 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 213.10 per 100 people.

Beijing’s airports cancelled hundreds of flights on Friday as travel rules were tightened across China to tackle virus clusters as the capital gears up to host the Winter Olympics.

The world’s most populous nation has reduced infection numbers to a trickle since its initial epidemic last spring thanks to a zero-tolerance approach of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods.

But China is now grappling with flare-ups in a dozen regions linked to tourists, spurring officials to order millions to stay home, restrict inter-provincial travel and ramp up testing.

Case numbers remain far lower than in most countries, with 48 new domestic infections on Friday bringing the tally to less than 250 in the past week.

Meanwhile, Africa’s struggle to inoculate people against Covid-19 risks being hobbled by a shortage of syringes just as supplies of vaccines flood into the continent, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

Unicef, the United Nation’s fund for children, is predicting an “imminent shortfall” of up to 2.2 billion of the single-use syringes used to give jabs, WHO Africa said.

These include auto-disable syringes used to administer Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine, it said.

The shortage will remain through at least the first quarter of next year, it said in a weekly online briefing.