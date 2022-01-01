UAE: 36,384 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.6 million.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 3:54 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 36,384 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 229.31 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Israel on Friday started giving fourth Covid vaccine shots to people with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so in hopes of countering a case surge driven by the Omicron variant.

The effort comes almost exactly one year after Israel began a massive vaccination drive on the back of a data-sharing accord with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer.

Israel’s health ministry on Thursday approved giving a fourth shot for immunocompromised people, the same day that authorities reported more than 4,000 new cases of the disease, a high not seen since September.

Heart transplant patients were among the first to receive the additional shots at Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv, where health workers received test injections this week.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior has warned citizens and residents that those who violate Covid-19 safety measures and preventive protocols will face hefty fines.

In a statement, the ministry said that those who fail to wear a face mask will be fined 1,000 Saudi riyals. The fines will be doubled if the violation is repeated, reaching a maximum amount of 100,000 riyals.

The ministry on Wednesday announced that it is mandatory to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines in all indoor and outdoor areas.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, an official source from the ministry said the decision was made by the country's health authorities due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.