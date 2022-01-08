UAE: 36,055 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 4:03 PM

The UAE has administered 36,055 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 231.11 doses per 100 people.

A majority, if not all of Gems schools in Dubai, will be going online for at least one more week.

At the start of second term on January 3, 30 schools in Dubai switched to distance learning.

"GEMS Education continues to work very closely with the authorities in the UAE to keep our school communities as safe as possible following the move to distance learning, said Elmarie Venter, Chief Operations Officer, GEMS Education.

She added, "We are continuously monitoring the situation and look forward to welcoming our students back into the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is the latest Indian state to announce strict Covid-19 restrictions. The government announced a total lockdown on Sundays with an aim to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The state reported more than 2,000 new cases on Friday. Official records show 8,981 fresh cases.

A night curfew from 10pm to 5am was imposed from January 6.