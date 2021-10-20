UAE: 35,406 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai - The total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.

By Web Report Published: Wed 20 Oct 2021, 4:01 PM

The UAE has administered 35,406 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 20.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 210.32 per 100 people.

>> Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings announced

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, on Tuesday directed authorities in the emirate to reopen all public parks in residential areas.

Parks across the city were shuttered last year in order to carry out sterilisation as well as maintenance works, the Sharjah Municipality had announced at the time. The authority had said the move was in line with measures being taken in the city to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The UAE's exemplary response to the pandemic has allowed the country to gradually ease restrictions and return life to normal. On Tuesday, authorities issued revised guidelines for organising parties, weddings, funerals and other gatherings at home, raising the capacity to 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Canadian parliamentarians will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to serve in the House of Commons starting in late November, Speaker Anthony Rota said Tuesday night.

“Effective Monday, November 22, 2021, individuals must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be allowed within the House of Commons Precinct,” he said in a statement.

The new requirement will apply to members of the House and their staff, but also to office workers, journalists, contractors and consultants. The directive comes about a month after an election campaign in which mandatory vaccinations were hotly debated.