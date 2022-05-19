UAE: 3,501 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million

By Webn Deak Published: Thu 19 May 2022, 4:03 PM

The UAE has administered 3,501 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 97.2 doses per 100 people.

Pfizer's anti-Covid pill Paxlovid is helping stave off hospitalisations and deaths amid the United States' latest wave of infections, a senior White House official said Wednesday.

Demand for the treatment has soared, with a four-fold increase over the past month and an estimated 20,000 prescriptions being written every day, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters in a press call.

Meanwhile, the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022 concluded last week having attracted more than 23,000 visitors from across the world at its first full-capacity event since the pandemic. The four-day event, which doubled its visitors from last year, brought together 1,500 exhibitors and attendees from 150 countries, demonstrating Dubai’s growing reputation as the globe’s most open city in the post-pandemic world.