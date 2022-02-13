UAE: 34,499 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 34,499 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 241.40 doses per 100 people.

The Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth announced Sunday that cinemas in the UAE will begin operating at maximum capacity from February 15 (Tuesday).

The decision was issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). NCEMA stipulates that each emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.

Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, executive director of the Media Regulatory Office, said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic the UAE has handled the crisis very professionally. The decision to raise capacity in cinemas follows the success of the efforts of the UAE government agencies in combating the spread of Covid-19.”

He added: “The strict precautionary measures imposed by the agencies and the community’s adherence to those have reduced the spread of the virus and ensured the health and safety for all.”

He stressed the need to fully adhere to the preventive measures adopted to check the spread of the pandemic such as mandatory masks, restriction on large gatherings and sterilization drives throughout the country while vaccinations and supportive doses helped the spread greatly.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has announced resumption of visa on arrival facility for international tourists, except travellers from 10 countries. The on arrival visa facility for foreign tourists was on hold since the pandemic broke out in the country in 2020.

The move is expected to give a much-needed boost to the island nation’s tourism industry, a major forex earner, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Issuance of on arrival electronic travel authorisation (ETA) for tourists at the port of entry to Sri Lanka has been activated from 8 February 2022. This is to facilitate the tourists who experience difficulties when obtaining the online ETA due to the time constraints of arranging their journey to Sri Lanka,” according to a recent government statement.