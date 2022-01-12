UAE: 33,548 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

City orders half-day off for employees at companies and other institutions on Wednesday and required them to remain at home.
The UAE has administered 33,548 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 242.09 doses per 100 people.
Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, is planning to force adults refusing to get Covid-19 vaccinated to pay a "health contribution" in a move likely to spur a debate about individual rights and social responsibility.
Premier Francois Legault told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that the proposal, details of which were still being finalised, would not apply to those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons.
Unvaccinated people put a financial burden on others and the provincial finance ministry is determining a "significant" amount that unvaccinated residents would be required to pay, Legault said, adding that such an amount would not be less than C$100 ($79.50).
Governments globally have imposed movement restrictions on the unvaccinated and few have levied fines on the elderly, but a sweeping tax on all unvaccinated adults could be a rare and controversial move.
Meanwhile, scientists are seeing signals that Covid-19′s alarming Omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the US, at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.
The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa.
“It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.
At the same time, experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic might unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of misery still lie ahead for patients and overwhelmed hospitals even if the drop-off comes to pass.
Djokovic issues long statement; apologises for L'Equipe interview on Dec 18, the day after he learned about contracting Covid.
Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa after court quashes govt move to block tennis player from entering Australia.
He has only had one dose of the Sinopharm vaccine
He faked giving coronavirus vaccinations to at least 45 people so they could get a health pass fraudulently
The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections on Monday
The latest wave of the virus jeopardizes the treatment of some 11 million cancer patients in the country
This comes after lab tests showed that the likelihood of virus growth after seven days of illness was 6 per cent
