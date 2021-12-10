UAE: 33,227 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million

Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 33,227 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 223.58 doses per 100 people.

A new set of rules termed Plan B by the Boris Johnson government took effect on Friday as the number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, with experts expecting a surge in the near future.

The new restrictions are applicable within the UK. For international arrivals, the government has already made a Covid-19 test mandatory before leaving for destinations in the UK from December 7.

Pre-departure tests and Plan B rules have dismayed the aviation and other sectors that were beginning to come to terms with the downturn caused by the pandemic. There is increased uncertainty over how the new challenge of Omicron will affect Christmas.

From today (December 10), face coverings have become compulsory in most public indoor venues, such as cinemas, theatres and places of worship. There will be exemptions in venues where it is not practical to wear one, such as when eating, drinking or exercising.

Meanwhile, Singapore has detected its first locally transmitted case of the Covid-19 variant Omicron in a member of staff at the city state’s airport, authorities said late on Thursday, warning that more Omicron cases are likely to be detected.

The 24-year-old Singaporean woman, who works in a service role in the airport, “may have interacted with transit passengers from Omicron-affected countries,” the health ministry said in a statement.

She tested preliminarily positive for Omicron as a part of the routine testing for frontline workers, it said, noting she was fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

A second Omicron case reported on Tuesday was a traveller from Germany.