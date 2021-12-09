UAE: 32,981 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22,080,184 doses

Published: Thu 9 Dec 2021, 4:48 PM

The UAE has administered 32,981 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total number of vaccines administered now stand at 22,080,184 doses.

This takes the rate of doses to 223.25 doses per 100 people.

The UAE, on Wednesday, made Covid vaccine booster shots available to all residents aged over 18 to “ensure protection from new variants” like Omicron.

Fully vaccinated adults in the UAE are eligible to get Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots six months after their second dose. Boosters help enhance immunity and are known to protect an individual from new Covid strains.

BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday that a “three-shot course” of their Covid-19 vaccine was shown to generate a neutralising effect against the Omicron variant in a laboratory test.

In the first official statement from vaccine manufacturers on the likely efficacy of their shot against Omicron, BioNTech and Pfizer said in a joint statement that two vaccine doses resulted in significantly lower neutralising antibodies but that a third dose of their vaccine increased the neutralising antibodies by a factor of 25.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher Covid-19 restrictions in England on Wednesday, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Johnson said Omicron was spreading rapidly and he had no choice but to move to "Plan B" while a vaccine booster programme rolls out.