UAE: 32,775 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered 32,775 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 235.72 doses per 100 people.
Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Saturday that an annual Covid-19 vaccine would be preferable to more frequent booster shots in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Pfizer/BioNtech’s Covid-19 vaccine has shown to be effective against severe disease and death caused by the heavily-mutated Omicron variant but less effective in preventing transmission.
With cases soaring, some countries have expanded Covid-19 vaccine booster programmes or shortened the gap between shots as governments scramble to shore up protection.
Meanwhile, some 38,000 people protested across France on Saturday, the interior ministry said, two days before a vaccination health pass becomes mandatory to take part in much of public life.
From Monday, those aged 16 and above will have to show they have been jabbed to access restaurants or bars, leisure activities or use inter-regional public transport.
