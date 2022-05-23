UAE: 3,260 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The Hope Consortium has delivered millions of vaccines from the point of manufacture to the point of immunisation
The UAE has administered 3,260 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,857,367.
This takes the rate of doses to 251.33 doses per 100 people.
The INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India — one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.
BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.
The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. She had no travel history.
Earlier, a South African national was reported positive for the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on arrival at the Hyderabad airport.
Beijing extended orders for workers and students to stay home and ordered additional mass testing on Monday as cases of Covid-19 again rose in the Chinese capital.
Numerous residential compounds in the city have restricted movement in and out, although conditions remain far less severe than in Shanghai, where millions of citizens have been under varying degrees of lockdown for two months.
Beijing on Monday reported an uptick in cases to 99, rising from a previous daily average of around 50.
Over 160 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation: Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie
The curbs and endless mass testing imposed on China’s capital have unsettled its economy
The ongoing wave, declared last week, has fuelled concerns over a lack of vaccines, inadequate medical infrastructure and a potential food crisis
The total doses administered now stand at 24.8 million
Total active cases stand at 13,867
Pyongyang has not responded to offers from South Korea and the United States to send help
