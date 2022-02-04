UAE: 32,211 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million

The UAE has administered 32,211 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 239.32 doses per 100 people.

Pakistan on Friday recorded 48 deaths in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 infections, the highest death toll since October 7.

As per the National Command and Operation’s Centre (NCOC) data showed Friday morning, the overall death toll reached 29,420, reported Geo News.

The graph indicates a consistent increase in hospitalisation, with 1,618 patients in critical care, but the positivity rate has remained below 10 per cent for the fourth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, people can get Covid-19 infection not only from the mouth and nose but through the eyes too when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even talk.

Doctors advised that people should avoid wearing lenses during this period until they’re fully recovered.

“Covid-19 can enter the body through the eyes just as it does through the mouth or nose. There is an equally prevalent possibility of infecting the eyes via particles spread through coughing, sneezing, or even by talking with an infected person at close proximity. One’s eyes can also get infected if they touch an infected surface and then rub their eyes. This is extremely dangerous as the virus could also potentially access the body and infect the lungs through the eyes,” says Dr Ammar Safar, an ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital.