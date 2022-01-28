UAE: 31,808 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.4 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 31,808 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 237.38 doses per 100 people.

Umm Al Quwain announced today that 70 per cent of government employees will resume working from the office instead of home.

The remaining 30 per cent will be allowed to work remotely, according to a circular issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

Earlier, the Emirate had announced that the work-from-home system had been activated for 70 per cent of government employees. The system had been put in place until the end of January as a Covid precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, The Philippines will grant entry to visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 from February 10, its government said on Friday, in an effort to boost a tourism sector decimated by the pandemic.

The archipelago nation of more than 7,000 islands had planned to reopen in December, but that was aborted over concerns about the Omicron variant.

Citizens of 150 countries that have visa-free entry to the Philippines will be allowed to enter.