UAE: 30,165 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 16 Feb 2022, 3:58 PM

The UAE has administered 30,165 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 242.02 doses per 100 people.

Schools in Sharjah may resume extracurricular activities, morning assembly and trips starting today, the Emirate’s education regulator has announced.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said the decision has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

All relevant precautionary measures must be adhered to, the authority added.

Meanwhile, Canada will ease entry for fully vaccinated international travellers starting on February 28 as Covid-19 cases decline, allowing a rapid antigen test for travelers instead of a molecular one, officials said on Tuesday.

Antigen tests are cheaper than a molecular test and can provide results within minutes.

The new measures, which include random testing for vaccinated travellers entering Canada, were announced by federal government ministers at a briefing.