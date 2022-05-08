UAE: 3,008 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 8 May 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 3,008 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.27 doses per 100 people.

Globally, the Covid-19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated Thursday — up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease.

The World Health Organisation’s long-awaited estimate of the total number of deaths caused by the pandemic — including lives lost to its knock-on effects — finally puts a number on the broader impact of the crisis.

New Zealand reported its first case of Omicron BA.5 variant at the border amid 12,392 community cases during the weekend, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

A person who travelled from South Africa to New Zealand has been confirmed as having the strain.

Shanghai is tightening its already strict Covid-19 lockdown in a fresh push to eliminate infections outside quarantined areas of China’s biggest city by late this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Curbs will likely vary across the city’s 16 districts as some have already hit the target, but the people said movement curbs will generally remain until the end of May due to fears of a rebound, despite recently falling case numbers in the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak.