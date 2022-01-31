UAE: 30,044 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 4:30 PM

The UAE has administered 30,044 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 238.19 doses per 100 people.

A new tool launched on Monday will help authorities in Abu Dhabi determine patients who are likely to develop the post-Covid-19 syndrome.

The Department of Health’s Covid-19 Long-Term Effects Dashboard provides “important data that helps monitor and follow up on complications experienced by those recovering from Covid-19”.

The dashboard will use artificial intelligence to measure the probability of developing the post-Covid-19 syndrome, also known as long Covid.

It will enable researchers to understand the long-term impact of Covid-19 and associated diseases.

Meanwhile, truckers and thousands of sympathisers blocked Ottawa streets for a second day on Sunday to protest Canada’s vaccine mandates, as reports of vandalism and harassment by some demonstrators sent tempers flaring.

“This afternoon, a large presence of police continues throughout the downtown core and the movement of protestors and trucks continues to be managed,” the Ottawa police said in a statement.

“These high-risk situations were de-escalated and resolved with no arrests,” the authorities said, adding that “police resources are fully stretched” in dealing with the protests which appeared to involve hundreds of truckers.

But the desecration of a war memorial and the harassment of some city officials and NGO volunteers sparked an angry response, and the police said they had launched “several investigations”.