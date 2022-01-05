UAE: 29,880 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 3:54 PM

The UAE has administered 29,880 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 230.03 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in UAE, many universities in Dubai are adopting a wait and watch approach ahead reopening after the winter break.

The ones who've already resumed classes are treading with caution by temporarily holding online classes before starting their on-site schedule again.

Different varsities are prepared for various scenarios as they regularly consult the concerned regulatory authorities and act according to the situation at the time of reopening.

Dr Fazal Malik, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Amity University Dubai, said, "Our 700,000 square foot campus is equipped with the facilities and space to accommodate students and staff while adhering to the social distancing norms.

"The University campus reopens on January 10. To provide a safe, healthy and interactive environment for students, we have initiated several easy-to-follow regulations that students will be required to adhere to."

Meanwhile, classes in Chicago’s public schools will be cancelled Wednesday after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to the latest Covid-19 surge, district officials announced late Tuesday.

The move in the nation’s third-largest school district comes amid an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in schools. The status of instruction for the rest of the week remained in limbo. The union’s action, approved by 73 per cent of members, called for remote instruction until “cases substantially subside” or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district.

“This decision was made with a heavy heart and a singular focus on student and community safety,” the union said in a statement.

Chicago Public Schools officials have insisted on keeping all schools open for in-person class, saying remote instruction during the pandemic has been disastrous for children’s learning and mental health. But the union argued that the district’s safety protocols are lacking and both teachers and students are vulnerable.