UAE: 29,589 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The innovative medication is specifically designed to prevent severe infection and death in non-vaccinated high-risk patients.
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 29,589 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.2 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 215.10 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
Abu Dhabi has become the first to receive a new medication to protect immunocompromised patients against Covid-19, supporting efforts to protect all members of the community in UAE's capital.
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Rafed, the UAE’s primary group purchasing organisation (GPO) for the supply chain of essential medical equipment, announced the signing of the procurement of AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 into the local market, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.
The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.
The innovative medication is specifically designed to prevent severe infection and death in non-vaccinated high-risk patients.
coronavirus1 day ago
Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11.
coronavirus1 day ago
Coronavirus infections have been rising for a month after most social distancing measures were scrapped in late September
coronavirus1 day ago
The country’s residents will get a four-day break from December 1 to December 4; here are the rules to keep in mind
coronavirus1 day ago
Individuals can call ahead to book the service
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.
coronavirus2 days ago
Over 93.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
The authority has designated Al Rahba Hospital as a dedicated hospital for infectious diseases
coronavirus2 days ago