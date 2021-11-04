UAE: 29,589 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.2 million.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 3:58 PM

The UAE has administered 29,589 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 215.10 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Abu Dhabi has become the first to receive a new medication to protect immunocompromised patients against Covid-19, supporting efforts to protect all members of the community in UAE's capital.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Rafed, the UAE’s primary group purchasing organisation (GPO) for the supply chain of essential medical equipment, announced the signing of the procurement of AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 into the local market, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.