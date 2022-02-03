UAE: 28,487 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 28,487 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 239 doses per 100 people.

Airline and tourism groups are pushing to eliminate the government requirement that international travellers provide a negative test for Covid-19 before boarding a US-bound plane.

They believe the testing rule is discouraging people from booking international trips. They point to the United Kingdom, which eliminated a similar rule last month.

Airlines for America, which represents the nation’s biggest carriers, and 28 other airline, travel and business groups wrote Wednesday to the White House coronavirus policy adviser urging the Biden administration to end the testing requirement.

Some of South Korea’s corporate giants have asked staff to test themselves for Covid-19 before returning to work on Thursday after the Lunar New Year holidays, amid concerns the break could fuel the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea’s dominant chat app, went further and blocked employees from coming to the office for two weeks, as the country’s daily infections hit record highs.

Many people in South Korea travelled during the holidays to see family, likely leading to an uptick in infections.