UAE: 28,421 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 4:00 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 4:12 PM

The UAE has administered 28,421 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 215.88 per 100 people.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announces relocation of Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center from Al Ain Convention Center.

Effective November 7, the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain will move as per the below:

>> Positive cases: Al Ain Hospital

>> Contact cases: SEHA Covid-19 Drive-through Services Centers in Asharej, Al Hili, Al Aamerah and Al Sarouj.

Meanwhile, Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome - if challenging - industry pivot.

The long-awaited US move to welcome back international travellers - which takes effect Monday - follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic that separated families, impeded business travel and frustrated tourists.