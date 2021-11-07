UAE: 28,421 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Partners of India-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech say the request is based on results from a study of 526 kids
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 28,421 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 215.88 per 100 people.
Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, announces relocation of Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center from Al Ain Convention Center.
Effective November 7, the Covid-19 Prime Assessment Center in Al Ain will move as per the below:
>> Positive cases: Al Ain Hospital
>> Contact cases: SEHA Covid-19 Drive-through Services Centers in Asharej, Al Hili, Al Aamerah and Al Sarouj.
Meanwhile, Airline reservations to the United States took off immediately after the White House announced the country would reopen to all vaccinated international voyagers starting next week, compelling a welcome - if challenging - industry pivot.
The long-awaited US move to welcome back international travellers - which takes effect Monday - follows 18 months of restrictions for 33 countries during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic that separated families, impeded business travel and frustrated tourists.
Partners of India-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech say the request is based on results from a study of 526 kids
coronavirus1 day ago
Roughly 64 per cent of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19
coronavirus1 day ago
Expects to price its treatment close to where Merck has priced its oral antiviral drug candidate.
coronavirus1 day ago
28-year-old Jonathan Johnson tied the knot in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Council Bluffs
coronavirus1 day ago
We will discuss efforts to accelerate toward vaccine equity and impact: Blinken
coronavirus1 day ago
The antiviral pill cut risk of severe disease by 89% in trial
coronavirus1 day ago
Last month Britain said it had secured 250,000 courses of the antiviral pill.
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.
coronavirus2 days ago