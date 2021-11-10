UAE: 26,974 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.4 million.

Reuters file

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 3:58 PM

The UAE has administered 26,974 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 216.67 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan has vaccinated half of its eligible population, aged over 12 years, against Covid-19, the Ministry of National Health Services announced on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry announced the milestone along with cautioning citizens that the fight against the pandemic is not over yet.

“We must continue to encourage our friends, family members, and neighbours to get vaccinated immediately against this deadly disease.'

Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chairman National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has said that Punjab became the first province to have more than half of its eligible population with at least one dose at 52 per cent. KP follows with 48 per cent, Sind 40 per cent and Balochistan at 17 per cent.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that those aged 65 and older will need to present proof of a Covid-19 booster shot from mid-December for health passes that give access to restaurants, trains and planes to remain valid.

Besides, the third shot, so far available only for people older than 65 and the vulnerable, will from early December also be available for the 50-64 age group, Macron said in a televised address.

"Since the end of summer, a campaign has been launched to protect people over 65 as well as the most fragile among us. Today we must accelerate," Macron said.

"If you have been vaccinated more than six months ago, I call on you to book an appointment for a booster shot. From December 15, you will need to show proof of a booster shot to extend the validity of your health pass."

The health pass is required to enter restaurants and bars, to go to the gym or a conference, and for long-distance train and plane journeys.

Macron also urged those not yet vaccinated to do so. "To those not yet vaccinated: Get vaccinated. Get vaccinated to protect yourselves. Get vaccinated to live normally," the president said. "We are not done yet with the pandemic."