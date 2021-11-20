UAE: 26,927 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 9:54 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 9:55 PM

The UAE has administered 26,927 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 219.32 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Umrah operators say that pilgrims must produce a vaccination certificate, showing that they have received two doses of any of the vaccines approved by Saudi authorities. These include two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccine. Those who have received two doses of the Sinpoharm vaccine may apply as well, provided that they also received a third Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose.

The travel date should be at least 14 days after receiving the last dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Canada on Friday authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, paving the way for the inoculation of elementary school-age children across the country.

The shot is the first to be made available for young children in Canada. Officials had made clear for weeks that the decision would be favourable, noting that incidences of Covid-19 are highest in those under 12.