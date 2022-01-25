UAE: 26,744 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Currently, international arrivals are required to undergo tests within 48 hours of arriving
The UAE has administered 26,744 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.3 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 93.64 doses per 100 people.
The UAE is determined to take advantage of the opportunities or challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the field of education by accelerating the pace of digital transformation and reconsidering what learning is about through focusing on self-learning and advanced skills using new technologies and expanding the scope and horizons of learning, said Hussain Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education.
“With the new health reality, an urgent need has emerged to strengthen international cooperation and work to confront the challenges that have arisen. Therefore it has become imperative for us to enhance educational development opportunities to ensure that it reaches all students around the world,” Al Hammadi said during a key session organized by the ministry to mark the International Day of Education.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 contributed to the biggest annual reduction in life expectancy on record in Canada in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, Statistics Canada said in preliminary findings released on Monday.
While Covid was the third-leading cause of deaths in 2020, Statscan said the impact from the pandemic also likely contributed indirectly with a rise in deaths due to factors such as delayed medical procedures and increased drug-use.
