UAE: 26,491 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.

(Reuters file)

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 26,491 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 214.34 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Japan's government plans to shorten Covid-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to three, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

The easing may be instituted as early as next Monday, NHK said. Additionally, the government plans to expand the number of daily border entrants from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month.

Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status. That time was shortened from 14 days last month.

Meanwhile, the odds of surviving a heart attack are significantly lower when a person also has Covid-19, even though such patients tend to be generally younger than typical heart patients, a new study found.

The researchers reviewed data on more than 80,000 people who had heart attacks in the United States in 2019 or 2020.

Most of them — about 76,000 — had heart attacks at home or at work, or in some other community setting. In this group, 15.2 per cent of those with Covid-19 later died in the hospital, compared to 11.2 per cent of heart attack patients without Covid-19.

Among the roughly 4,000 patients who were already hospitalised when the heart attack occurred, 78.5 per cent of those with Covid-19 died, compared to 46.1 per cent of those without Covid-19, according to a report published on Friday in JAMA.