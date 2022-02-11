UAE: 25,940 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million

By We Desk Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 25,940 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 240.96 million.

This takes the rate of doses to X doses per 100 people.

Hours after Maharashta’s health minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the state government had sought information from the centre on measures to be taken to ensure that it becomes mask-free, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the cabinet had not discussed the matter.

Tope cited the case of the UK and other European countries that have asked citizens to stop wearing masks even in public.

“In the recent cabinet meeting, we discussed making the state mask-free,” he was quoted in the media. “We have requested the central and state task forces to provide us with information on how they achieved it.” But the mask rule would continue for some time as Maharashtra has a huge population, he added.