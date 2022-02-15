UAE: 25,928 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 25,928 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 241.72 doses per 100 people.

A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures.

Over the past two weeks, cases of Covid-19 have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement

New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday.

The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1 per cent of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline to get the shots.

The city sent notices in late January to up to 4,000 workers, saying they had to show proof they got at least two doses of the vaccine or else they’d lose their jobs. Three-quarters of those workers had already been on leave without pay for months, having missed an earlier deadline for getting vaccinated in order to stay on the job.