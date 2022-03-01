UAE: 25,870 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

'We need to continue to be smart and safe, and also modify mandates as Covid risks are reduced'
The UAE has administered 25,870 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 244.38 doses per 100 people.
The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has updated the cost of PCR tests conducted in the capital.
The reduction in cost comes two days after the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) updated several Covid-19 regulations for residents, government employees and visitors in the city.
According to the update, the Al Hosn Green Pass will not be needed to enter Abu Dhabi from February 28.
It comes weeks after the country reopened its borders to foreign tourists for the first time in two years
Total active cases stand at 53,597
Emirates, Etihad clarify rules as new Covid protocols come into effect.
UAE doctors urge residents to continue practising basic sanitation protocols
From Monday, Al Hosn green pass will not be mandatory to enter the emirate from within the country
Fully vaccinated passengers must present a vaccination certificate reflecting completion of both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine
