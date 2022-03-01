UAE: 25,870 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 4:02 PM

The UAE has administered 25,870 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 244.38 doses per 100 people.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has updated the cost of PCR tests conducted in the capital.

The reduction in cost comes two days after the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) updated several Covid-19 regulations for residents, government employees and visitors in the city.

According to the update, the Al Hosn Green Pass will not be needed to enter Abu Dhabi from February 28.