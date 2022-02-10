UAE: 25,545 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The government had already scrapped contact tracing and mandatory self isolation reports.
coronavirus9 hours ago
The UAE has administered 25,545 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 240.70 doses per 100 people.
The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is now the dominant Covid-19 variant in South Africa and has been detected in multiple other African countries, the head of the continent’s top public health body said on Thursday.
“We have data from South Africa that the BA.2 lineage has now become the predominant variant in South Africa,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at a regular online media briefing.
He said BA.2 had been identified in Mozambique, Senegal, Botswana, Mauritius, Kenya and Malawi, adding that the sub-variant was likely to be present elsewhere but may not have been detected yet due to weaker surveillance systems.
Meanwhile, as the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic continues in the UAE and worldwide, countries are easing restrictions and opening borders for foreign travellers.
According to Our World in Data, 10.3 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered globally while 4.22 billion people have been fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that all Covid-19-related restrictions will be completely lifted by mid-February.
The government had already scrapped contact tracing and mandatory self isolation reports.
coronavirus9 hours ago
Several thousand protesters blocked streets near the parliament in the capital with trucks, cars and motorcycles.
coronavirus9 hours ago
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that all Americans should continue to wear masks in indoor settings.
coronavirus10 hours ago
The PM has apologised and promised to change the culture at the top of government.
coronavirus10 hours ago
All activities, events and social gatherings can return to full capacity
coronavirus19 hours ago
Authorities recently announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be provided to children above 5
coronavirus22 hours ago
Authorities to gradually ease most restrictions covering all activities and events
coronavirus22 hours ago
Authorities to end caps on capacity of people in entertainment venues, events and various means of transportation
coronavirus22 hours ago