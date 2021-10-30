UAE: 23,958 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 4:03 PM

The UAE has administered 23,958 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 213.34 per 100 people.

Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.

Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri.

Another group of states including Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia filed a lawsuit in federal district court in Georgia. Texas also sued individually on Friday.

The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK will donate 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to developing countries as part of efforts to share vaccines with countries that sorely lack them.

Johnson made the announcement as he arrived in Rome for a summit of Group of 20 (G20) leaders, which starts on Saturday.

The UK says 10 million doses have been sent to the United Nations-backed Covax vaccine-sharing programme, and 10 million more will follow in the coming weeks.

They join 10 million doses that have already been delivered, and form part of Britain’s commitment to share 100 million doses with needier nations by mid-2022.

Johnson urged the club of economic powers to push to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022, saying that “our first priority as the G20 must be to press ahead with the rapid, equitable and global distribution of vaccines.”