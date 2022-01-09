UAE: 23,624 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 9 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 23,624 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 231.35 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

A new coronavirus variant Deltacron has emerged in Cyprus which has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant, as well as some of the mutations from Omicron, and experts say that it is not something to be worried about at the moment, a media report said.

In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus. Eleven of the samples came from people who were hospitalised due to the virus, while 14 came from the general population, reported Jerusalem Post citing Cyprus Mail.

Dr Leondios Kostrikis, the head of the laboratory of biotechnology and molecular virology at the University of Cyprus, said that the frequency of the mutation among hospitalised patients was higher and could point to a correlation between the new variant and hospitalisations.

Kostrikis also emphasised that the variant has a similar genetic background to the Delta variant, as well as some of the mutations from Omicron.

Meanwhile, the major port of Tianjin may be facing China’s first outbreak of Omicron of any size, less than four weeks before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing.

The city began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for Covid-19, including at least two with the omicron variant. Officials said the virus has been circulating, so the number of cases could grow.

China has stepped up its strict zero tolerance strategy in the run-up to the Olympics, which open February 4. The Chinese capital is 115km northwest of Tianjin and many people regularly travel back and forth by car or on a high-speed rail link that takes less than one hour.

Elsewhere, millions of people are being confined to their homes in Xi’an and Yuzhou, two cities that are farther away but have larger outbreaks. Both have been traced to the Delta variant.