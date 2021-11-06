UAE: 23,038 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 4:18 PM

The UAE has administered 23,038 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 215.60 per 100 people.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he would convene a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from around the globe to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic next week, pledging to work to address global inequalities in access to vaccines.

"Despite progress in worldwide vaccination, we are not where we need to be," Blinken said in a statement announcing the meeting on November 10.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has become the first to receive a new medication to protect immunocompromised patients against Covid-19, supporting efforts to protect all members of the community in UAE's capital.

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Rafed, the UAE’s primary group purchasing organisation (GPO) for the supply chain of essential medical equipment, announced the signing of the procurement of AstraZeneca’s AZD7442 into the local market, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The new and innovative medication is specifically designed to prevent severe infection and death in non-vaccinated high-risk patients.