UAE: 22,662 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

AFP

The total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.

By Web Report Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 4:02 PM

The UAE has administered 22,662 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 214.07 per 100 people.

The global death toll from Covid-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The US alone has recorded over 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv implemented tough new restrictions on Monday in an attempt to stem a surge in Covid-19 infections that is affecting many countries across eastern Europe amid a low take-up of vaccinations.

Ukraine had registered 2.94 million infections and 68,027 deaths as of November 1. Only 7.4 million people, or less than a fifth of the total population of around 41 million, has been fully vaccinated so far.