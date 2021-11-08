UAE: 21,711 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million

By Web Report Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 4:24 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 4:25 PM

The UAE has administered 21,711 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 216.10 per 100 people.

Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many countries resume trade and tourism.

The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36 per cent over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

By contrast, it took nearly a year to record the first 50 million Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Indonesia plans to give booster shots to the general public after 50 per cent of its population has been fully vaccinated, its health minister said on Monday, which he expects to happen at the end of next month.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country and once Asia's Covid-19 epicenter, has inoculated 29 per cent of its population of 270 million people, using a variety of vaccine brands.