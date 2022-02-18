UAE: 21,433 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 4:05 PM

The UAE has administered 21,433 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 242.43 doses per 100 people.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data showing growing momentum in the recovery of air travel as restrictions are lifted.

IATA reported a sharp 11-percentage point increase for international tickets sold in recent weeks (in proportion to 2019 sales).

In the period around February 8 (7-day moving average), the number of tickets sold stood at 49% of the same period in 2019.

New Zealand police ruled out forcibly clearing anti-vaccination protesters camped around parliament in Wellington on Friday, saying they did not want to provoke violence on the streets of the capital.

Police have taken a hands-off approach after an attempt to take control of the lawns late last week resulted in violent clashes and 120 arrests.

Commissioner Andrew Coster acknowledged growing frustration among Wellington residents and business owners as protest vehicles blocked downtown streets for the 11th day.