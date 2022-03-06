UAE: 21,307 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million

Sun 6 Mar 2022

The UAE has administered 21,307 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 245.17 doses per 100 people.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior today announced that the Covid-19 countermeasures have been lifted effective Saturday, March 5.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), a ministry official said that the decision was made based on developments in the epidemiological situation of the virus, the competent health authorities’ feedback, the progress that has been achieved in combatting the pandemic, the unlimited support of the leadership, the effective national efforts from all sides, the progress in the national vaccination programme and the high rates of immunisation and immunity achieved across the community.

According to the statement, Saudi Arabia will be suspending social distancing measures in the Grand Holy Mosque, the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, mosques, while continuing to abide by wearing masks inside these facilities, as well as lifting social distancing measures in all open and closed places, activities, and events.

The official went on to explain that people will not be required to wear masks in open areas, however, wearing masks is still mandatory in closed places.

The Chinese port city of Qingdao reported 88 new coronavirus cases for March 5, all of them of the Omicron variant, fuelling China's highest number of daily locally transmitted cases so far this year.

China recorded 329 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on Saturday, 175 of them locally transmitted, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday, compared with 102 local cases a day earlier.

The Qingdao outbreak was mainly among middle school students in Laixi county, the Qingdao Municipal Health Commission said.

Laixi county will implement a second round of mass testing on March 7, a Qingdao official said at a news conference on Sunday, adding that there was no major risk of further outbreak.