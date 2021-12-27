UAE: 20,492 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.5 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 5:09 PM

The UAE has administered 20,492 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 227.56 doses per 100 people.

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 detected in 108 countries across continents, authorities in the UAE have time and again stressed the importance of booster vaccine doses.

Studies have shown that the booster dose helps increase immunity/antibody levels manifold against Covid-19. Boosters produce virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling the Omicron variant as well.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday released a helpful chart that details the Pfizer-BioNTech booster regimen for people who have taken different vaccines.

An Israeli hospital administered fourth Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday to a test group, as the country considers approving the measure for vulnerable populations in a bid to outpace a surge in infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The Sheba Medical Centre study in Ramat Gan outside Tel Aviv "will zero in on efficacy of the vaccine in producing antibodies, and safety, in order to ascertain if a fourth vaccine is needed in general," a spokesman said. The 150 subjects are all medical staff.

A Health Ministry expert panel last week recommended that Israel become the first country to offer a fourth vaccine dose - also known as a second booster - to those aged over 60, those suffering from compromised immune systems, and medical workers.