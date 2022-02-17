UAE: 18,868 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 18,868 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 242.21 doses per 100 people.

The Central government on Wednesday asked all the states and union territories to review and amend or end additional Covid-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to all states/UTs, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21, 2022. The average daily cases during last week were 50,476 and 27,409 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The daily case positivity on February 15, has declined to 3.63 per cent.”

Bhushan said that the government is changing the existing guidelines and aiming to minimise it with the “changing epidemiology of the Covid-19 virus globally.”

No new cases of Covid-19 were reported inside the Beijing Olympics 'closed loop' on Thursday for the first time, a win for organisers who have gone to extreme measures to prevent the Games from seeding an outbreak that leaks into the public.

The Beijing Games have taken place inside a bubble, without paying spectators and with all participants - athletes, team officials, media, volunteers and staff - tested daily.