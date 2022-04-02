UAE: 18,830 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million

By Web Desk Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 18,830 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.15 doses per 100 people.

Rates of Covid infection have hit a record high in the UK, official data showed Friday, just as free government testing ended for millions in England.

Some 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, or 600,000 more than the previous week, the latest survey by the Office for National Statistics said.

It said one in 13 people in England are estimated to have had Covid during that week, up from one in 16 the week before. The rate in Scotland was higher still, at one in 12.

"The rapid rise continues to be fuelled by the growth of the Omicron BA.2 variant across the UK," ONS senior statistician Kara Steel said.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, Taiwan on Friday declared the closure of 39 schools.

School closures and class cancellations were announced in 10 counties in cities due to Covid infections, reported Taiwan News.

Many teachers and students were reportedly infected as new Covid cases are being reported in multiple locations across Taiwan. Thirty-nine schools have announced either the closure of the whole campus or the suspension of specific classes, reported Taiwan News.

Taiwan on Friday reported 104 local Covid cases, most in 281 days, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).