UAE: 18,821 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 18,821 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 229.73 doses per 100 people.

Passengers travelling from more than two dozen countries to Dubai will have to present a negative Covid-19 PCR with a validity of 48 hours.

This also includes passengers transiting through Dubai airports.

Effective January 2, 2022, all passengers travelling from the UK to Dubai must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate taken no more than 48 hours before departure. In the latest update on its website, Emirates airline said that the certificate must be for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test.

More evidence is emerging that the Omicron coronavirus variant is affecting the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than previous variants, a World Health Official said on Tuesday.

Asked about whether an Omicron-specific vaccine was needed, WHO Incident Manager Abdi Mahamud said it was too early to say but stressed that the decision required global coordination and should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.