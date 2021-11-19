UAE: 18,803 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 5:24 PM

The UAE has administered 18,803 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 219.05 per 100 people.

Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and causing debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame Covid-19.

“Those countries locking down the non-vaccinated are those which have not put in place the (health) pass. Therefore this step is not necessary in France,” Macron told La Voix du Nord newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.

In France, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is required to go to restaurants, cafes and cinemas and to take long-distance trains, among other activities.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man in the Philippines’ Zamboanga City accidentally received two doses of different vaccine brands, according to a local media report. Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened.

The man allegedly got the jabs two minutes apart during a walk-in vaccination programme in the city on Tuesday.

“He said he was issued a vaccination card after his first dose and was advised to sit in a nearby section for observation. Another vaccinator later gave him a second dose and marked his card,” Philippine Star reported.

The authorities learnt about the incident after the man’s mother came to them, asking whether it was safe to receive two doses of different vaccine brands on the same day. She said her son got two shots, based on the vac