UAE: 18,803 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Germany’s vaccine advisory committee recommends booster shots for everyone aged over 18
coronavirus20 hours ago
The UAE has administered 18,803 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 219.05 per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting some countries including Germany and Austria to reintroduce restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and causing debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame Covid-19.
“Those countries locking down the non-vaccinated are those which have not put in place the (health) pass. Therefore this step is not necessary in France,” Macron told La Voix du Nord newspaper in an interview published on Thursday.
In France, proof of vaccination or a recent negative test is required to go to restaurants, cafes and cinemas and to take long-distance trains, among other activities.
Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man in the Philippines’ Zamboanga City accidentally received two doses of different vaccine brands, according to a local media report. Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened.
The man allegedly got the jabs two minutes apart during a walk-in vaccination programme in the city on Tuesday.
“He said he was issued a vaccination card after his first dose and was advised to sit in a nearby section for observation. Another vaccinator later gave him a second dose and marked his card,” Philippine Star reported.
The authorities learnt about the incident after the man’s mother came to them, asking whether it was safe to receive two doses of different vaccine brands on the same day. She said her son got two shots, based on the vac
Germany’s vaccine advisory committee recommends booster shots for everyone aged over 18
coronavirus20 hours ago
New rules will begin on January 13, 2022 when ships set sail again
coronavirus20 hours ago
Experimental pill shown to significantly cut rate of hospitalizations, deaths among people with coronavirus infections
coronavirus23 hours ago
The results highlight the need to continue practising all safety measures, especially mask-wearing
coronavirus23 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.6 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the incident happened
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 97.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The therapy's "real advantage" is as a preventative shot, rather than as a treatment, the drugmaker said
coronavirus1 day ago