UAE: 18,687 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 18,687 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 244.57 doses per 100 people.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority has announced that face masks are no longer required outdoors in schools.

The UAE has recently eased several Covid safety rules, including those around travel. According to the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), fully vaccinated passengers don’t need to take a pre-travel Covid PCR test.

Though the NCEMA did not specify whether a booster dose is required to maintain the status of being ‘fully vaccinated’, UAE airlines have specified the rules.

According to Etihad Airways, passengers must produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code.

“To be fully vaccinated … you must have received two doses of the same vaccine, or one dose of Janssen … at least 14 days before departure (28 days before for Janssen),” the website says.

Meanwhile, India’s production and exports of Russia’s Sputnik Covid-19 vaccines are expected to slow further following US sanctions on Russia’s sovereign wealth fund that promotes the shot globally, three Indian pharmaceutical industry sources told Reuters.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) had billed India as one of Sputnik’s biggest production hubs and markets, though local sales have stagnated at 1.2 million doses out of 1.8 billion doses of various vaccines administered in the country.

RDIF, which has said the US sanction this week could complicate its promotion of Sputnik shots, has deals with several Indian companies to make nearly 1 billion doses of it, though output has not risen beyond a few million doses.