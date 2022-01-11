UAE: 18,589 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 4:05 PM

The UAE has administered 18,589 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 231.76 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla on Monday said a redesigned Covid-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron coronavirus variant is likely needed and his company could have one ready to launch by March.

Bourla said Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE are working on both an Omicron-targeted vaccine version as well as a shot that would include both the previous vaccine as well as one targeted at the fast-spreading variant.

"I think it is the most likely scenario," Bourla said, speaking at JP Morgan's annual healthcare conference, which is being held virtually this year. "We're working on higher doses. We're working different schedules. We're doing a lot of things right now, as we speak."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will shut kindergartens and primary schools and start offering Covid-19 vaccines for children from the age of five, the city's leader said on Tuesday, as the financial hub grapples with an increase in coronavirus infections.

Certain passengers meanwhile will be banned from transiting through Hong Kong for a month, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.